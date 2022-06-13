Sustainable Events, the new way of organising events at the Conference Centre

The Valencia Conference Centre team, in its strategy of global sustainability, has set itself a great challenge: to raise awareness about sustainability and, at the same time, enrich the experience of all those attending events while generating a positive social impact in the Valencia Region.

To mark World Environment Day, we have launched this Good Practices Guide for Event Management Companies, which provides you with all the keys to minimise the environmental impact of an event.

We want to share with you our enthusiasm for promoting healthy lifestyles and integrating sustainable habits and behaviours into our daily lives. Building a greener city together.

Did you know that we have the experience of over 3,000 events with a combined total of 2.3 million attendees? Thanks to that experience, we have a highly-specialised team which understands every need and ensures progress in the implementation of actions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We help you create sustainable events!

Discover some of the keys of this good practices guide:

1. Promoting sustainable mobility. We recommend that the participants in your event stay in the hotels attached to the building.

2. Adopting the three ‘Rs’ of the circular economy: Reduce, recycle and reuse.

3. Contributing to a sustainable, healthy diet. Thanks to our alliance with the Valencian World Centre for a Sustainable Urban Diet (CEMAS), we have launched initiatives which contribute to the consolidation of a sustainable urban system. We favour local production and we offer sustainable menus based on the Mediterranean diet.

4. Creating the legacy of your event. In addition to reducing the environmental impact, you can have a positive social impact on the community, enriching and complementing your experience.

Through these actions, we encourage you to contribute to the transition towards a sustainable reality. We promote healthy life habits Seeking to reduce food waste is not an economic decision, it is a social decision. It is a way of communicating the value and repercussions of your sustainable event. Sharing your commitment and that of your participants is one of the keys in motivating your attendees.

Our (and your) commitment to sustainability, in line with our social vocation, reflects our commitment to citizens, to contribute to ensuring the future viability of the planet. That commitment enables us to satisfy the demand of an increasingly environmentally-aware public, mainly at the international level, which in turn makes us more competitive.