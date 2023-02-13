Heading Back to Indian Cities Say World Travel & Tourism Council

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has today revealed positive signs of recovery for the Indian Travel & Tourism sector with travellers heading back to its major cities.

The report, sponsored by Visa and researched in partnership with Oxford Economics, analysed key indicators such as Travel & Tourism’s contribution to GDP, employment and traveller spend.

The analysis of key indicators in Delhi and Mumbai shows that Travel & Tourism’s direct contribution to both cities’ GDP, jobs and visitor spending are all bouncing back to pre-pandemic levels.

The WTTC Cities Economic Impact Report shows that in 2019, the city’s Travel & Tourism sector contributed almost ₹36,200 crore to Delhi’s economy and more than ₹25,000 crore to Mumbai’s.

But the pandemic then had a damaging effect on India’s national economy as the border closed to overseas visitors.

In 2020, both cities Travel & Tourism’s GDP contribution dropped by almost half, falling to ₹19,000 crore in Delhi, and more than ₹13,500 crore in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the last two years, since the border reopened, both cities have witnessed a significant recovery.

In 2022, Delhi’s sector is expected to have grown to ₹32,400 crore, while Mumbai Travel & Tourism’s sector is forecast to be worth just under ₹22,500 crore, just 10% below 2019 levels.

Jobs on the rise

In 2019 there were more than 10 lakh people employed by the Travel & Tourism sector in Delhi. In 2020 this figure dropped to just over 6.6 lakh (-35%). But in 2021, employment grew by more than 12% and is expected to have grown at a similar rate in 2022 to reach more than 8.4 lakh in 2022.

In Mumbai, it’s a similar picture.

Before the pandemic, there were almost 3.6 lakh Travel & Tourism jobs, but this number fell by over 1 lakh to just over 2.4 lakh 2020. An 11% rise in 2021 saw the number increase to almost 2.7 lakh.

WTTC is forecasting a similar growth in 2022 to reach more than 3 lakh jobs – just 15% below pre-pandemic levels.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “India is an increasingly popular global tourist destination and following more than two years of disruption, it’s great to see tourists are heading to the country once again.

“Our recent Economic Impact Research showed that we expect India to overtake Germany to become the world’s third most powerful Travel & Tourism market by 2032, and that its sector will outpace the overall economy every year for the next decade.

“But it’s crucial that the government and local decision makers in individual cities continue to recognise the economic importance of Travel & Tourism for the local and national economies, jobs and businesses.”

The report also shows that the sector’s contribution to both cities’ will more than double over the next decade. According to the WTTC forecast, Delhi’s Travel & Tourism sector is expected to contribute almost ₹80,000crore, while Mumbai’s will provide an annual boost of more than ₹54,000 crore by 2032.

