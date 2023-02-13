Marco Kuefner joins Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab as hotel manager

The upcoming Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab has appointed Marco Kuefner as hotel manager. He was previously the director of rooms at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah for two years.

Before Jumeirah, Kuefner was with Ritz-Carlton. Spending seven years with the brand, he travelled the world, working as a front office manager in Germany and the US, assistant director of rooms in Hungary and Hong Kong and director of rooms in Russia.

He also spent three years with Andaz in London and two years with The Landmark London before that. His latest role is the first time he has worked in Dubai.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will feature 386 rooms and suites, four penthouses and 83 luxury hotel apartment suites, set amid private gardens. It will join the veteran Jumeirah Beach Hotel and world-famous Burj Al Arab Jumeirah on the Umm Suqiem coastline.

Together, the trio show a wave shape, a sailboat, and now a superyacht.

There will also be wellness areas and 10 restaurants. Jumeirah said this will be its “statement property” and mark “a new epoch” for the group. The restaurants will be social-led, said Jumeirah, promising a portfolio of international chefs.

Entrusted to steer the superyacht-inspired hotel is new regional VP and general manager Aaron Kaupp.

Kaupp also moved to Dubai from Knightsbridge, previously GM of The Carlton Tower Jumeirah.

Source: Hotelier Middle East