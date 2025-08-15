Havila Voyages Plans Twelve-Day Climate-Neutral Voyage This Autumn

Havila Voyages has outlined its goal of operating a 12-day climate neutral voyage along the Norwegian coastal this Autumn.

At the annual Arendalsuka event in Norway on Thursday morning the company outlined details of its partnership between HAV Group and Havila Voyages to ensure a coastal route fleet that will be at least climate neutral – with the ambition of achieving zero emissions.

They also revealed they are exploring the possibility of sailing a round voyage on the coastal route climate neutrally, as early as this Autumn.

During the session in Arendal, Bent Martini, CEO of Havila Voyages said “Right now, we are in the planning phase to test a full round voyage on the coastal route this fall, using biogas in combination with our large battery packs. We are in dialogue with suppliers to secure sufficient volumes to be able to fill the tanks 100% with biogas, and we believe we will succeed.”

“That would mean that one of our ships could this Autumn prove that it is possible to sail over 5,000 nautical miles, the entire 12-day coastal route (Bergen – Kirkenes – Bergen), climate neutrally,” he concludes.

Seeking growth on the coastal route

During the event, Bent Martini also reiterated the company’s clear goal of expanding its presence on the coastal route (Bergen – Kirkenes – Bergen) when the Norwegian Government completes its next tender process for the coastal route contracts.

“We have ambitions for growth, and we want to grow on the coastal route. And we want to grow with a fleet consisting of ships that can meet the environmental requirements of the future, which we expect and hope the authorities will set in the new contract,” says Martini.

“Our message to politicians and decision-makers is clear: climate neutrality should be an absolute minimum in the next contract. And we will deliver on that from day one.”

Martini points out that stricter environmental requirements are fully achievable with today’s technology, and he hopes politicians will stand by the standards they set.

“If Norwegian authorities are serious about their environmental ambitions, the ships on the coastal route can be a beacon for the green transition in shipping and create synergies for other parts of the industry. Technology exists, and the opportunities are there. It’s about the willingness to make the necessary investments. With strict environmental requirements from the authorities, those who want to operate the coastal route will be forced to deliver,” he says.