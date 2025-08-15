Chedi Hospitality Makes Landmark Debut in Japan with The Chedi Niseko

Chedi Hospitality, globally recognised for its refined luxury and meaningful design, announces its long-anticipated entry into the Japanese market with The Chedi Niseko – an exclusive alpine development of a boutique hotel in the heart of Hirafu, Niseko. Set for completion in June 2029, this milestone marks the brand’s re-entry into Asia and cements its growing authority in the world’s most exceptional alpine destinations.

Positioned within one of Japan’s most celebrated ski and nature regions, The Chedi Niseko will offer seamless access to world-class slopes, vibrant culinary offerings, and year-round outdoor pursuits. The development responds to increasing international demand for elevated, experience-led stays in Japan and reflects Chedi Hospitality’s signature approach to crafting design-led, culturally attuned destinations.

“Niseko presents a rare convergence of natural beauty, international appeal, and all-season relevance,” said Stephan Schupbach, CEO of Chedi Hospitality. “Our expansion into Japan speaks to our long-term commitment to cultivating meaningful hospitality experiences in destinations that share our values of authenticity, sophistication, and global connectivity.”

As part of the pre-opening strategy, Chedi Hospitality will unveil a series of seasonal culinary activations over the next three winters. These curated experiences will provide early insight into the brand’s gastronomic vision - an elegant dialogue between global culinary excellence and Japanese hospitality traditions.

“Together with our partners, we’re shaping a destination that will elevate Niseko’s offering while remaining deeply respectful of its setting,” said Shania Zhang, President at Ryowha Group “The Chedi Niseko is a long-term investment in excellence, one that will resonate with discerning travellers and investors alike.”

Building on its alpine legacy established in Andermatt and its forthcoming presence in Trojena, The Chedi Niseko strengthens the brand’s position as a leader in curated mountain experiences. As with every Chedi property, the project reflects the group’s belief in thoughtful expansion - prioritising substance over scale and delivering timeless value in the world’s most compelling places.

