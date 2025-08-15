Secret Atlas Expedition Micro Cruise Marks 100th Anniversary of the World’s Most Remote Settlement

Expedition Micro Cruise specialists Secret Atlas are shining a spotlight on Greenland this September with an expedition to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the remote settlement Ittoqqortoormiit on 4 September. Departing on 27th August 2025, this exclusive 14-day voyage will offer a group of only 12 guests a rare opportunity to participate in a historic milestone for one of the most isolated communities on Earth.

The vibrant settlement of around 350 people was founded in 1925 by 80 Inuit families from Tasiilaq and guided by Danish explorer Ejnar Mikkelsen. This small Arctic town is one of the most remote inhabited places on Earth and celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, guests are offered a unique opportunity to learn about the rich Inuit culture and their resilient way of life.

The “Northeast Greenland National Park Micro Cruise” will take a maximum of 12 guests aboard the purpose-built icebreaker, MV Freya, providing a level of access and flexibility that larger vessels cannot match. The itinerary is not fixed, allowing the experienced expedition leaders to adapt to wildlife sightings and local conditions, ensuring an intimate and authentic experience.

Northeast Greenland National Park Micro Cruise with Secret Atlas

Departing from 27th August – 9th September 2025, this 14-day Fly and Cruise is the ultimate expedition to East Greenland. Taking in two natural wonders, Scoresbysund fjord system and the wild Northeast Greenland National Park, guests will be taken through the Arctic landscape of towering icebergs, ancient glaciers and local communities. Led by some of the best Expedition leaders and guides in their fields, guests can look forward to exploring the Arctic in style and comfort onboard the ship MV Freya boasting spacious cabins, home comforts and multiple viewing decks.

During the expedition, guests will have the chance to visit the remote settlement of Ittoqqortoormiit in East Greenland, celebrating its 100th anniversary on 4 September 2025, and learn about the unique Greenlandic way of life. For those seeking more than just scenery, Ittoqqortoormiit offers something rare: authenticity. A place where nature shapes daily life, and ancient knowledge still leads the way. The town is a treasure trove of Inuit tradition. Locals still craft tupilaks, spirit figurines carved from bone or tusk and heavily rely upon ancestral subsistence hunting that still shapes daily life.

The expedition includes exclusive charter flight from Keflavik Airport (KEF) to Constable Point in Scoresbysund (CNP), overnight hotel accommodation and dinner on return to Iceland, bespoke Meet and Greet Service at Keflavik plus additional luggage on the charter flight.

This expedition will also be available in 2026, offering the same unforgettable experience. To book, visit https://www.secretatlas.com/expeditions/northeast-greenland-national-park-micro-cruise

Michele D’Agostino, Co-Founder of Secret Atlas. “Our expeditions are about embracing spontaneity and making the most of every opportunity presented to us. By offering the smallest group sizes to both poles, we don’t just visit these incredible destinations — we provide our guests with an intimate experience, giving a deeper connection to the people and places we visit. The centenary expedition to Ittoqqortoormiit is a unique opportunity for our guests to celebrate this incredible milestone and learn more about their cultural resilience.”

Discover more about Secret Atlas at www.secretatlas.com.