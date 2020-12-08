Harris appointed chief sustainability officer with British Airways

British Airways has announced the appointment of Carrie Harris as its new head of sustainability.

Harris joins British Airways from the airline’s parent company, International Airlines Group (IAG), where she has been group sustainability manager for the past five years.

She is a chartered environmentalist, Fellow of IEMA (the accreditation body for sustainability professionals), registered environmental auditor and holds two master’s degrees in environmental science and management.

In her role at British Airways, reporting to Louise Evans, director of external communications and sustainability, Harris will be responsible for a team of eight who work on the airline’s strategy for environment, diversity, inclusion and wellbeing, as well as community investment.

Last year Harris helped launch IAG’s Flightpath Net Zero, committing the group to achieving net zero by 2050, a global first for an airline group and a landmark climate strategy for the aviation sector.

During her time at IAG she has successfully embedded sustainability into the group’s business activity and financial planning processes.

Announcing the appointment, Evans said: “Sustainability is absolutely fundamental to British Airways’ future strategy and I am delighted to welcome Carrie to British Airways as head of sustainability.

“This is a crucial role in our organisation, and I know Carrie’s expertise, as well as her ability to deliver, will have a hugely positive impact on our sustainability agenda.”

Later this week British Airways is expected to retire the final 747 aircraft in its fleet, four years earlier than originally planned due to the collapse in traffic caused by the Covid-19 shutdown.

The aircraft are being replaced by more modern models such as the A350 and 787 which are between 25-40 per cent more fuel efficient.