Montana appointed treasurer with American Airlines

American Airlines has promoted Meghan Montana to vice president and treasurer.

In her expanded role, Montana will be responsible for the airline’s treasury activities, including corporate finance, global banking and cash management, as well as fleet transactions, asset management, insurance and fuel procurement.

She will report to American’s chief financial officer, Derek Kerr.

Montana succeeds Tom Weir, who has announced his retirement from American after 20 years with the company.

Weir joined America West Airlines in 2000 as vice president and treasurer and held the same position at US Airways prior to its merger with American in 2013.

“Tom is one of the very best friends I’ve ever had in this business,” said Kerr.

“He is the preeminent aviation financier in the world, as evidenced by the fact that he has put together well over $100 billion of financings and negotiated more than $50 billion of aircraft and engine purchases during his career.”

“This is part of a long-term transition plan for our treasury team,” added Kerr.

“Tom has helped us develop his successor and we are grateful to have found that person in Meghan.

“She has an outstanding reputation and terrific relationships in the banking world, which have benefited American greatly this year.

“She’s the perfect person to build on the work Tom has done as we continue to navigate these extraordinary times.”

Montana joined American in 2018 as managing director and assistant treasurer.

She has been instrumental in American’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, helping Weir arrange more than $20 billion in financing this year to strengthen American’s financial position.