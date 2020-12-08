Red Sea Development Company partners with Mott MacDonald

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) has awarded a contract to global engineering firm Mott MacDonald to provide consultancy services.

The company will seek to determine the optimal sustainable vehicle and fleet configuration at the destination.

Mott MacDonald will deliver a comprehensive and robust analysis of the total land, sea and air transport needs for the development and operation of the 28,000km² site, from its opening in 2022 to its completion in 2030.

This will involve a strategy for destination-wide clean mobility using electric and hydrogen vehicles, boats and aircrafts.

“We believe that environmental regeneration and commercial development do not have to be mutually exclusive.

“Our destination is one of extraordinary natural beauty, which we have a responsibility to protect and enhance for future generations,” said John Pagano, chief executive of TRSDC.

“We’re looking forward to working with Mott MacDonald, who are well aligned with our strong sustainability ambitions to deliver a green mobility plan and will support us with our commitment to become a carbon neutral destination,” he added.

The company will also be required to identify the most appropriate supporting infrastructure, such as electric and hydrogen vehicle charging stations, in line with TRSDC’s ambitions to power the destination with 100 per cent renewable energy.

The appointment is a key development in the roll out of Phase One, which is well underway.

Vehicle fleet to be assessed includes e-bikes, golf buggies, cars, vans, trucks, buses, seaplanes, helicopters, VTOL, passenger ferries, boats, maintenance vehicles, airside vehicles and even off-road leisure pursuit vehicles.

Mott MacDonald will also propose the best fleet propulsion systems from a range of available sustainable options.

Chris Seymour, Middle East managing director at Mott MacDonald, said: “At Mott MacDonald, we embed the key aspects of sustainable development into all our projects and business activities.

“Sustainable development is a matter of making choices and decisions that satisfy all relevant social, economic and environmental concerns, and is an area where TRSDC is setting new standards.

“We are looking forward to being part of shaping this beautiful destination and supporting TRSDC’s progressive sustainability initiatives.”

As part of TRSDC’s commitment to go beyond sustainability to actively enhance the destination, the project will be powered with 100 per cent renewable energy, 24 hours a day via solar and wind power, an accomplishment which has never been achieved on a project of this scale before.