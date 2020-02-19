Qatar Airways cuts capacity to South Korea and Iran

Qatar Airways has cut capacity to Iran and South Korea as both countries battle the coronavirus outbreak.

Flights to and from South Korea will temporarily operate with a smaller aircraft.

An Airbus A350-900 will replace a Boeing 777-300 to meet demand.

Passengers from Seoul are also barred from entering the country, with only those with onward connections through Hamad International Airport accepted for travel from Incheon Airport.

For Iran, Qatar Airways will suspend flights to Mashhad, Shiraz and Isfahan from today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The decision will hold for an initial two weeks, with an evaluation on March 14th.

Frequencies to and from Tehran will temporarily move from 20 weekly frequencies to seven weekly.

Qatar Airways’ all-cargo operations will not be affected by this temporary hold.

“An ongoing review of operations will be conducted regularly with the intention to reinstate flights as soon as the restrictions are lifted,” the airline added in a statement.