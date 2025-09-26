Hard Rock International Supports Breast Cancer Research With 26th Annual PINKTOBER Campaign

Hard Rock International is proud to announce its 26th annual PINKTOBER campaign in partnership with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit ahead of this Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As a global entertainment and hospitality brand guided by the principle “All is One,” Hard Rock is leveraging every touchpoint to support the cause throughout October, from a limited-edition retail collection to special menu items and events.

A portion of proceeds from PINKTOBER sales each year are donated to the Hard Rock Heals Foundation®, the charitable arm of Hard Rock, to support breast cancer awareness and research worldwide. The program has raised over $13 million for breast cancer research since its inception.

“At Hard Rock, we work to improve lives and help communities, and one of the ways we honor this mission each year is during PINKTOBER,” said Stephanie Piimauna, Senior Vice President of People & Inclusion at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. “We’re thankful to those who share their stories and for our partners and team members who develop excellent merchandise and experiences so our guests can support this important cause during their visits.”

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Merchandise at Rock Shops Encourage Early Detection

Hard Rock is proud to partner with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on an exclusive retail collection of pins, shirts, hoodies, hats, tumblers and tote bags in partnership with models Roshumba Williams, Jasmine Sanders and Nicole Williams-English who lent their powerful voices and personal stories to the cause. More than a collection, this partnership brings together two iconic brands in strength and solidarity.

For model Roshumba Williams, the PINKTOBER campaign is a personal mission. In the past nine months, three of her closest friends have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“When this came up, my heart, you know, leaped out of my chest, and I couldn’t believe that these two incredible brands were coming together to help spread this message and tell this story,” said Williams. “It was so closely related to what I was actually going through as a support system for my friends, as a woman, for women’s health, and it’s everything.”

Model Jasmine Sanders’ Aunt Barbara is a survivor. She hopes this campaign encourages early detection, regular checkups and continued research.

“I hope this campaign sends a beautiful message to everybody who’s possibly struggling with breast cancer or had it in the past,” Sanders said. “I hope to bring awareness and get as many people behind us to really do the research, get those checkups and make sure that you’re taking care of yourself. I think everybody has someone close to them that has possibly struggled. I know I have, and we all want to just make sure everybody’s OK and healthy. So, check on yourself too.”

The PINKTOBER Sports Illustrated Swimsuit collection is available now at shop.hardrock.com and in Rock Shops beginning October 1.