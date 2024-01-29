Radisson Hotel Group signs first Radisson RED hotel in Berlin

Radisson Hotel Group announces the signing of Radisson RED Berlin Kudamm, the Group’s first bold and cutting-edge upscale Radisson RED property in Germany’s capital, set to open in late spring 2024. Located just steps from Kurfürstendamm, commonly known as Ku’damm, Berlin’s iconic boulevard and one of its most famous shopping streets, and within walking distance of the famed KaDeWe department store,the new Radisson RED Berlin Kudamm is perfectly situated for those looking to explore the city, with sights such as the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, the Berlin Zoo and sprawling Tiergarten park around the corner.

Following an extensive refurbishment and renovation, the new Radisson RED Berlin Kudamm will open late spring 2024 with a progressive design scheme, consisting of contemporary, yet timeless and stylish interiors infused with strong art and design features, perfectly aligned with Radisson RED’s signature creative and bold aesthetic. Guests will be able to use the hotel’s self-check-in terminals or the hotel’s app to access their rooms, control any of the room features, or order food and drinks. The hotel will feature 133 guest rooms including 14 studios, that tastefully combine style, comfort, and convenience. An all-day dining restaurant will be located on the ground floor and will serve international dishes throughout the day, from breakfast to evening nightcaps.

Berlin, Germany’s capital and its number one travel destination, offers a dynamic blend of old-world charm and modern innovation. From iconic landmarks to a thriving arts scene, eclectic neighborhoods, and a diverse culinary landscape, the city provides a captivating experience that caters to history enthusiasts, art lovers, and those seeking a vibrant and multifaceted urban adventure.

With bleisure travel continuing to be of high importance to current travelers, Radisson RED Berlin Kudamm will feature a premium co-working space with the latest technology facilities, including free high speed WIFI, as well as flexible event spaces, including game areas, and a summer garden terrace in the inner courtyard to make the most of Berlin’s warm summers.

Radisson RED Berlin Kudamm is the city’s first Radisson RED property to join Radisson Collection Hotel, Berlin, art’otel Berlin Mitte, Hotel Berlin, Berlin, a member of Radisson Individuals, Park Inn by Radisson Berlin Alexanderplatz, Park Plaza Wallstreet Berlin Mitte, and Park Plaza Berlin.

“We are excited to bring our vibrant and dynamic Radisson RED brand to Berlin and extend our strategic partnership with PPHE Hotel Group and its Croatian subsidiary Arena Hospitality Group. This is our second Radisson RED hotel under this partnership as we continue to collaborate on growth opportunities across our portfolio of brands” says Elie Younes, Executive Vice President & Global Chief Development Officer at Radisson Hotel Group.

Reli Slonim, President of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Arena Hospitality Group (which is the co-owner and manager of the property under a long-term agreement), adds: “We are thrilled to announce the Radisson RED Berlin Kudamm and believe this dynamic brand will be a great addition to the Berlin hotel market, in what is one of Europe’s most vibrant capital cities. This repositioning project is scheduled to open ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament and will complement our already diversified hotel portfolio in the German capital. This new Radisson RED opening will follow shortly after our planned January 2024 launch of the Radisson RED Belgrade, which are both part of our further growth and portfolio optimisation strategy.”