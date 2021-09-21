Half of Carnival Cruise Line fleet now at sea

With Carnival Dream and Carnival Glory resuming guest operations, Carnival Cruise Line now has 11 ships sailing again.

The figure represents half of company’s United States-based fleet.

Beginning with its return to guest operations on July 3rd with Carnival Vista, the line is now operating from seven US homeports including Miami, Galveston, Seattle, Port Canaveral, Long Beach, Baltimore and New Orleans.

“Having half of our US fleet back in operations provides positive economic impact in our homeports and port of call destinations, along with giving our guests their much-needed vacations and helping our crew support their families back home,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“We couldn’t have accomplished this without the support of our travel advisor partners, business partners and port and destinations partners.”

Carnival Dream became the third Carnival ship to operate year-round from Galveston when it departed this weekend on a six-day Caribbean cruise, while Carnival Glory is the first ship to set sail from the Port of New Orleans, operating a seven-day voyage to the Bahamas.

With 11 ships already in guest operations, including the introduction of the newest ship, Mardi Gras, additional vessels will resume service throughout the autumn and into early 2022 as restart of operations continues.