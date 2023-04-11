CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE GETS READY FOR BUSY ALASKA SEASON

This season, Carnival is introducing new experiences to its popular array of shore excursions and preparing to welcome one of its newest additions to the fleet, Carnival Luminosa, into U.S. waters for the first time.

Carnival Miracle will kick off Carnival’s Alaska season on April 23, 2023, from Long Beach, Calif. for a 14-day journey and will then operate from her seasonal homeport of San Francisco, Calif. with 10-day cruises that feature visits to Prince Rupert, B.C., a new destination this season. In Seattle, Wash., Carnival Spirit’s first departure is set for May 2, 2023, and then Carnival Luminosa joins to complete the season’s start on May 4, 2023. Carnival will operate six-, seven- and eight-day sailings from the Port of Seattle. Destinations during these voyages include the popular ports of Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan, as well as Victoria, B.C., and cruising Tracy Arm Fjord.

Ahead of her arrival in Seattle, Carnival Luminosa will take guests on a 23-day Carnival Journeys cruise from Brisbane, Australia, where she has been homeporting since joining the fleet in November 2022. Guests sailing on Carnival Luminosa from Seattle will experience many unique features the ship brings to the Carnival fleet, such as a Cloud 9 Spa spanning two decks with one of the fleet’s most expansive thermal areas. After joining from sister-brand Costa Cruises last year, the ship underwent several enhancements. Like her sisters Carnival Spirit and Carnival Miracle, the ship also features a sky dome over the pool deck, allowing the area to be enjoyed no matter the weather.

“I can’t wait to welcome our guests on board our stunning Carnival Luminosa, as she joins her beautiful sisters, Carnival Spirit and Carnival Miracle, for this year’s Alaska season. There’s no better way to see the awe-inspiring natural wonder of Alaska than by cruise ship, and we anticipate making that happen for more than 100,000 guests this year,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “This season’s start is a good reminder that it’s not too early to plan for next year.”

Carnival has seen an extraordinary response for the upcoming season, and Alaskan sailings for next year are currently open for sale as well. In 2024, in between two spectacular transpacific cruises that feature visits to Japan and Hawaii, Carnival Luminosa will again join Carnival Spirit to homeport in Seattle, operating seven-, eight- and 14-day sailings, and Carnival Miracle will return to San Francisco, Calif., where 10- and 11-day cruises are available. The three ships will sail 53 cruises during the 2024 season, which will make it Carnival’s largest-ever Alaska deployment. To see Alaska cruises currently open for sale, visit Carnival.com.

Pack a Sense of Adventure and Be Immersed in Alaska’s Beauty

Each destination across every Alaskan itinerary offers several opportunities for guests to experience breathtaking scenery, rich culture, and deep history found on shore. From whale watching in Juneau to ziplining in Skagway, Carnival curates the best local experiences so guests can easily choose the perfect excursion. This season, Carnival is introducing two new excursions for Carnival Miracle cruises visiting Prince Rupert, B.C., which include:

Khutzeymatten Grizzly Bear Expedition: Guests will board a 72-foot catamaran designed for wildlife viewing for a full-day adventure through towering cliffs, dense forests and a thriving estuary ecosystem. They will gently glide through Canada’s only grizzly bear sanctuary, which is home to more than 50 grizzly bears, for an excellent chance at sightings.

Exchamsiks Exploration: Guests will experience the beauty of British Columbia’s temperate rainforest and bountiful rivers by jet boat as well as on foot and enjoy a meal of fresh wild local salmon cooked over a campfire and served beneath 4,000-foot cliffs.

The new excursions join a wide range of offerings guests enjoy while visiting popular Alaskan ports, including:

Juneau: Sailing on an Alaskan-built, high-speed expedition vessel, the Mendenhall Glacier and Wildlife Quest offers an incomparable opportunity to see humpback whales, orcas, sea lions, porpoises, seals, eagles and a guided tour through the famous Mendenhall Glacier.

Skagway: The Ultimate Yukon and White Pass Railroad Adventure takes guests aboard a motor coach to marvel at the picturesque Yukon River, its adjoining chain of lakes and the rustic town of Caribou as they hear tales of the Klondike Gold Rush narrated by their guide.

Ketchikan: See – and taste – much of what makes Alaska unique at the Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show, Crab Feast and Drinks, which offers guests a chance to watch Alaskan lumberjacks compete. A sightseeing tour and a Dungeness crab dinner follows while guests enjoy the dramatic mountain, forest and coastal scenery surrounding them.

Bring More Fun to The Last Frontier and Join Special Activities for Kids and Families

Carnival cruises to Alaska feature Alaska-specific programming geared toward children and families. From the Great Alaskan Deck Party to a digital scavenger hunt that helps guests of all ages collect snapshots of the best sights along their cruise, Carnival offers something for all age groups designed to enhance connection and engagement with the momentous experience of an Alaskan sailing. Some of the fun activities and memorable learning opportunities created specifically for voyages to Alaska include:

Wildlife, Nature and Culture: Local naturalists visit Camp Ocean to give an overview of Alaskan wildlife. In Club O2 and Circle C, teens will learn how best to photograph beautiful Alaskan scenery and have their questions about native wildlife answered by experts. Additionally, kids and teens can learn to square dance and express their creative side with crafts.

Family Ice Fishing Challenge: Everyone in the family can imagine life as an ice fisher – but instead of trout, each team fishes for points in a game that’s fun for all ages.

Family Lumberjack Challenge: Guests can join a fun competition to find out who in their family might make the best lumberjack.

Each of the three ships deployed to Alaska this season carry approximately 2,200 guests and feature many guest-favorite Carnival venues, including Alchemy Bar, Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse and RedFrog Rum Bar. Guests will also enjoy entertainment offerings that include Playlist Productions, Piano Bar 88 and The Punchliner Comedy Club.

For additional information on Carnival Cruise Line and to book a cruise vacation, call 1-800-CARNIVAL, visit www.carnival.com, or contact your favorite travel advisor or online travel site.