HALF OF BRITS FAIL TO TAKE THEIR ANNUAL LEAVE, BRITISH AIRWAYS HOLIDAYS REVEALS

British Airways Holidays new survey reveals 50% of UK working adults do not take their full annual leave allocation

The survey, commissioned by British Airways Holidays with YouGov Plc., found that more than a third of working Brits (36%) who did not take their full annual leave said it was because they ‘just didn’t get around to it’. Furthermore, a staggering 42% confessed that they have felt stressed about work whilst on holiday, and 46% responded that they have had to work on their leave. 48% have checked work emails whilst away and more than a third (39%) have gone one step further and responded.

With a cost-of-living crisis this winter and a recession on the horizon, no doubt many will be thinking it will be even harder to justify a getaway in 2023. However, a 40-year study by the European Society of Cardiology revealed that taking a holiday could help people live longer. The study suggested that men who took more than three weeks of leave per year were 63% more likely to live longer than those who took three weeks or less.** Meanwhile, British Airways Holidays’ new YouGov Plc. survey also revealed that nearly 79% of those asked agreed that taking a break is good for their mental health. With this in mind, British Airways Holidays has launched a new campaign, that combines TV advertising, cinema, out of home, social media and radio. Behind the campaign’s humour is an important message that holidays should be taken seriously with people urged to prioritise time away for their own wellbeing. As well as competitive pricing, British Airways Holidays offers a 24-hour helpline, carefully chosen hotels and generous 23kg per person baggage allowance, taking the hassle out of holidays, so customers can relax, rejuvenate, and switch off. Full details can be found at ba.com/holidays

“I am astounded by the results of our survey,” commented Claire Bentley, Managing Director of British Airways Holidays. “It’s clear that taking a break is vital for our mental and physical wellbeing, and it’s worrying that too many people feel unable to do so. While our new brand campaign conveys this in a comical fashion, the message behind it is a serious one. Here at British Airways Holidays we take holidays as seriously as our customers do, and offer a number of benefits to take the stress out of travel, so they can maximise their switch off time.”