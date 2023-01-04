Southwest’s Recent Weekend Performance and Continued Customer Outreach

Southwest® reports solid progress across several efforts to restore and uphold our 50+ year commitment to reliably care for Customers who trust us to deliver for them as America’s largest domestic air carrier:

During the New Year holiday weekend (Friday-Sunday), Southwest operated 11,092 flights, a system completion rate of 99.1%;

We intend nearly all baggage delayed during the recent holiday travel week to be shipped or delivered by midweek;

Our work continues to repair relationships with our Customers, including loyal Members of Southwest Rapid Rewards®. Beginning this morning, we’re reaching by email to every ticketed Customer significantly impacted last week to offer a tailored gesture of goodwill and another heartfelt apology that redoubles our commitment to Customer;

Our teams are focused on returning baggage, processing requests for refunds, and reimbursing certain incidental expenses related to the disruption in travel in a round-the-clock effort aided by the support of Employee volunteers;

Customers who need assistance with these items can visit Southwest.com/traveldisruption for help.

In the new year, the urgent work continues on planned improvements to processes and systems that will bolster the ability of Southwest to recover effectively in large-scale disruptions of our operational plans.

The lessons of the final week of 2022, and the Heart of our People for serving our Customers and each other will guide a multi-faceted plan to win back trust and repair relationships with those who count on Southwest to come through.