Brown to join American Airlines board

American Airlines has announced the election of Adriane Brown, 62, to its board of directors.

Brown will also serve on the audit and corporate governance and public responsibility committees.

“We are thrilled Adriane has agreed to join American’s board,” said American chief executive, Doug Parker.

“Adriane has extensive board experience in a range of industries, and her expertise in the technology, industrial and ESG sectors will be a welcome addition to our boardroom and a tremendous asset for our company.”

Brown currently serves as managing partner at Seattle-based venture capital firm Flying Fish Partners.

She also sits on the boards of Axon Enterprise, eBay and the Washington Research Foundation/WRF Capital.

Brown has held a number of senior leadership positions during her career, including president and chief operating officer at Intellectual Ventures Management, president and chief executive of Transportation Systems and vice president and GM of two aerospace divisions at Honeywell International.

She launched her career at Corning Incorporated and rose to hold several senior roles, while also previously serving on the boards of the Raytheon Company, Allergan and Harman International Industries.