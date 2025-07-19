Gulf Air to Add up to 18 Boeing 787 Dreamliners to its Widebody Fleet

Boeing and Gulf Air today announced an agreement for the purchase of 12 787 Dreamliner jets with options for six more as the Bahrain-based airline looks to further develop its international network. Once finalized, this order will bring the carrier’s firm order book to 14 of the versatile widebody jets and will support 30,000 jobs across the U.S.

Bahrain Minister of Finance and National Economy Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick joined Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stephanie Pope and Gulf Air Group Chairman Khalid Taqi to witness the signing.

“This agreement marks a transformative step in Gulf Air’s strategic growth journey as we expand our global footprint and modernize our fleet with one of the industry’s most advanced and efficient aircraft,” said Khalid Taqi, chairman of Gulf Air Group. “The Boeing 787 Dreamliner has proven to be an exceptional aircraft for our long-haul operations, and this new order reflects our confidence in its performance, passenger appeal and contribution to our sustainability goals. We are proud to deepen our partnership with Boeing and reaffirm our commitment to positioning Bahrain as a key global aviation hub.”

The 787 Dreamliner, recognized for its fuel efficiency, range and passenger experience, already serves as the backbone of Gulf Air’s long-haul operations connecting over 50 destinations. With 10 787 airplanes in service, the airline is well-positioned to grow its network, serving new and existing markets across Asia, Europe and the U.S.

“We are excited to build on our more than 60-year partnership with Gulf Air as we deliver the market-leading 787 Dreamliner to help the airline serve more passengers and connect more destinations,” said Stephanie Pope, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “This investment in the 787 Dreamliner demonstrates Gulf Air’s commitment to new technology and sustainable development, reinforcing Bahrain’s position in the aviation sector.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 787 Dreamliner family has transformed global air travel by opening over 425 new nonstop routes and carrying more than 1 billion passengers worldwide since its commercial introduction in 2011. As Gulf Air’s flagship airplane, the 787 features the largest windows of any widebody jet, air that is less dry and pressurized at a lower cabin altitude for greater comfort, and technology that senses and counters turbulence for a smoother ride.

From its first DC-3 in 1961, Gulf Air has taken delivery of 37 Boeing airplanes, including the 787 jets currently in its fleet.

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing is committed to fostering a culture based on our core values of safety, quality and integrity.