Marriott Bonvoy’s Hidden Gems Across the Caribbean and Latin America

From the lush rainforests of Guyana to the tranquil shores of Isla Mujeres, Marriott Bonvoy invites travelers to explore the most untouched destinations across the Caribbean and Latin America. These are places where nature still leads the way where serenity meets authenticity, and every journey is a chance to reconnect with the world in its purest form.

In the heart of the U.S. Virgin Islands lies St. Thomas, a Caribbean destination that blends stunning natural landscapes with a rich cultural heritage. Renowned for its world-class beaches and its vibrant capital, Charlotte Amalie, the island offers an experience that combines relaxation, adventure, and sophistication. For a more untouched beach experience, Mermaid’s Chair offers a hidden gem where the Atlantic Ocean meets the Caribbean Sea. This narrow strip of sand requires a short hike to reach, but the reward is breathtaking views and peaceful solitude.

Located by the sea, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas provides a luxurious retreat. The resort features 180 rooms and suites with private balconies, four beachfront restaurants, an award-winning spa, pools, tennis courts, a water sports center, and a catamaran that offers guests exclusive luxury experiences. It’s the perfect resort for a family getaway, offering exclusive services like the Ritz Kids program and a variety of water activities.

Isla Mujeres, Mexico

Just a short ferry ride from bustling Cancún, Isla Mujeres offers a peaceful escape where turquoise waters, coral reefs, and quiet white sand beaches create a sense of untouched island magic. On the southern end of the island, travelers can find hidden coves and coastal trails, ideal for snorkeling, biking, or simply soaking in the natural beauty far from the crowds. It also offers the first sunrise in all of Mexico for which an early stroll is worth making to enjoy a park with sculptures dedicated to Ixchel, the island’s Mayan goddess.

Set along the island’s pristine shoreline, Almare, a Luxury Collection Resort, Isla Mujeres, Adult All-Inclusive invites guests to experience barefoot luxury in harmony with nature. With elegant beachfront suites, personalized service, and epicurean moments with Mayan influences, Almare is a boutique sanctuary for those seeking both relaxation and discovery.

Georgetown, Guyana

Guyana is one of the most fascinating countries in South America for adventure lovers to visit. Its diverse cultural mix is reflected in its traditions, celebrations, and cuisine, while its natural beauty allows travelers to connect with untouched jungles, powerful rivers, and breathtaking biodiversity.

The Guyana Marriott Hotel Georgetown is an elevated resort located in the capital, offering unique experiences in the heart of Georgetown. Guests can indulge in a variety of dining options, including Terra Mare restaurant, which is currently nominated in the 2025 World Culinary Awards as the Best Hotel Restaurant in Guyana. The hotel is also conveniently located near major attractions such as St. George’s Anglican Cathedral, a national monument of Guyana and one of the tallest wooden cathedrals in the world, known for its neo-Gothic style; the historic Promenade Gardens, which transport visitors back to old Georgetown during Queen Victoria’s reign; and the Stabroek Market, the country’s largest.

Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

Along Mexico’s Pacific coast, Riviera Nayarit reveals a quieter, more untouched side of paradise. Very close to Puerto Vallarta and beyond the popular surf towns of Sayulita and San Pancho, travelers can discover Lo de Marcos, a peaceful village with golden beaches and gentle waves, or explore hidden jungle trails that lead to waterfalls and natural clay reserves. The region’s rich biodiversity and tranquil atmosphere make it a haven for those seeking a deeper connection with nature and local culture.

Amid Riviera Nayarit, Delta Hotels by Marriott Riviera Nayarit, An All-Inclusive Resort offers a refined retreat surrounded by the Sierra Madre mountains. With panoramic nature views, locally inspired cuisine, and curated excursions, the hotel is the perfect base for exploring the untouched beauty of the region. Its Aqua Jungle and River and Tonati Beach Club allow guests to enjoy the best of both worlds: a jungle setting and a beach experience.

Miches, Dominican Republic

Less than two hours from Punta Cana and tucked between the mountains and the sea on the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic, Miches is one of the Caribbean’s most untouched treasures. This peaceful coastal town offers a rare blend of secluded beaches, lush rainforests, and authentic Dominican culture. From the emerald waters of Playa Esmeralda to the panoramic beauty of Playa Limón, Miches invites travelers to disconnect and immerse themselves in nature. Inland, the towering La Jalda Waterfall, the tallest in the Caribbean, and the serene Laguna Limón Reserve offer unforgettable eco-adventures.

Set along this pristine coastline, Marriott Miches Beach, An All-Inclusive Resort, offers an elevated yet laid-back escape. With two sections, one exclusively for adults and the other for families, it features spacious suites, curated restaurant experiences, and spa wellness offerings. The resort is the perfect base for exploring Miches’ natural wonders while enjoying the comfort and elegance of a world-class stay distinctive on Marriott Hotels.

Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia

Santa Cruz de la Sierra is located in the heart of eastern Bolivia, is a vibrant destination that blends modernity with deeply rooted cultural traditions. Its warm climate, welcoming people, and a rapidly growing culinary scene make it an attractive place for tourists looking for a place off the beaten path.

The city offers a rich cultural landscape with museums, art galleries, and festivals that celebrate both indigenous roots and colonial heritage. Additionally, its proximity to natural wonders such as Amboró National Park and the Jesuit Missions of Chiquitos makes it an ideal starting point for exploring the region’s biodiversity and history.

For those seeking comfort and excellence in accommodation, Marriott Santa Cruz stands out as the perfect choice, offering top-tier facilities, personalized service, and a strategic location as spearhead to other attractions in the destination. The hotel’s rooftop offers panoramic views of the city and themed nights for an even more memorable stay.

Mazatlan, Mexico

Mazatlan is the spearhead to unspoiled areas close by. Isla de la Piedra (Stone Island) which despite its name, is actually a small peninsula with pristine, uncrowded beaches, calm waters, and a laid-back vibe. Playa Cerritos, located in northern Mazatlán, is a beach known for its soft golden sand and peaceful atmosphere and a great spot for sunset views and long, quiet walks. Barras de Piaxtla is a small fishing village north of Mazatlán, that features cliffside views and untouched beaches with serene natural beauty.

At the Courtyard by Marriott Mazatlan Beach Resort, guests can enjoy a combination of history, culture, and adventure on the Pacific coast in Mexico. Among its most exclusive experiences are guided tours of the MUNBA (Mazatlan Museum) and the Mazatlan Lighthouse, two of the city’s most iconic landmarks. For those seeking a connection to the local cuisine, the hotel offers culinary experiences at their restaurant Don Joaquin, the menu includes fresh seafood and traditional Sinaloan dishes.