RISE Festival Partners With Globally Renowned Tao Group Hospitality To Unveil “The Sanctuary”

In celebration of its milestone 10th anniversary, RISE Festival is proud to unveil The Sanctuary, a collection of luxury viewing terraces with VIP tables and premium tableside bottle service in collaboration with Tao Group Hospitality, global leaders in luxury nightlife, premium hospitality, and culinary innovation.

This luxury VIP offering brings Tao Group Hospitality’s iconic nightlife experience into the heart of the Mojave Desert. With elevated viewing terraces, The Sanctuary provides unparalleled views of The Horizon, one of the largest music festival stages in the country, where guests can enjoy performances by RÜFÜS DU SOL, Calvin Harris, John Mayer, Disclosure, Goose and Ben Böhmer.

“We have built Tao Group Hospitality on the idea that celebration can be meaningful; RISE embodies that same belief,” shares Jason Strauss, Co-CEO of Tao Group Hospitality. “The Sanctuary is about more than customized table service, it is about elevating the moment, curating connection, and offering something unforgettable in this iconic location.”

The Sanctuary experience includes:

Over 40 premium VIP tables available each evening

Full evening reservations offering an uninterrupted hospitality experience

Curated bottle service packages

Unique Tao Group Hospitality moments throughout the night, exclusive to The Sanctuary

The Sanctuary is an oasis of design, service, and connection where every VIP table becomes a front-row seat to world-class musical performances in an incredible outdoor setting.

“RISE is about creating unforgettable moments and meaningful connections,” adds Ashley Goodhue-White, President and COO of RISE Festival. “With Tao Group Hospitality, we are adding another layer to that experience—one that is grounded in excellence, presence, and elevated celebration.”

Reservations & Access:

VIP table service is open to all guests who reserve through RISEFestival.com/vip-tables/

Pricing follows a table minimum structure with associated fees

Table packages are on sale now, with limited availability for each night of the festival

The partnership with Tao Group Hospitality adds an elevated new chapter to the RISE Festival 2025 story, returning to the Mojave Desert October 3 through October 5, featuring an award-winning musical lineup including RÜFÜS DU SOL, Calvin Harris, John Mayer, Disclosure, Goose, Ben Böhmer, Elderbrook, Oliver Heldens, LP Giobbi, Patrick Watson, Ry X, Emmit Fenn, Coco & Breezy, RIVO, Forester, City of the Sun, Eduard Castillo, and Carrie Keller alongside immersive art installations and the world’s largest sky lantern ceremony.

RISE offers several VIP ticket packages allowing guests to customize their experience. Ticket packages are selling fast, and demand is accelerating. Fans are encouraged to reserve their table now before all three nights sell out. Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond packages are available now at www.RISEfestival.com.