Greyhound launches festive Home Free campaign

Greyhound is seeking to provide vital transportation this Christmas with a long-standing Home Free program, helping runaway, homeless and exploited people between the ages of 12 and 21 reunite with their families or legal guardians.

The largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America will offer a free bus ticket home or to a stable and safe place.

This year marks the 34th consecutive year Greyhound has provided the free program.

“Every year, through our Home Free program, we help young people in need receive a free ride home,” said Dave Leach, chief executive, Greyhound Lines.

“I am both humbled and thrilled to be a part of the Greyhound team committed to providing young people the chance to reconnect with their families and return to a safe environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is our hope that the resources we provide runaway youth will bring comfort to those looking to safely reunite with their families.”

To extend the program and provide this service on a greater scale, Greyhound has partnered with the National Runaway Safeline since 1995.

According to the Voices of Youth Count from researchers at Chapin Hall at the University of Chicago, nearly 4.2 million youth experience some form of homelessness each year in America, leaving them at risk for exploitation, assault, illness and suicide.

Home Free is designed to help make sure runaway young people between the ages of 12 and 21 have a ticket to get back home to their families or safe legal guardians.

In 2020, nearly 325 free bus tickets were provided to young people looking to be reconnected with their families.

More Information

If you or someone you know has run away or is experiencing homelessness and wants to return home or needs help, call toll-free 1-800-RUNAWAY (1-800-786-2929) or visit the website.