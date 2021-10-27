Greyhound relaunches services to Canada as borders open

Greyhound has announced the return of service to Canada following the reopening of the United States border.

Starting today, customers can officially book tickets for trips taking place on November 8th and beyond.

The current travel destinations in Canada being offered are Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

“Greyhound is just as excited as our customers to resume cross-border travel to Canada,” said Rob Friedman, chief commercial officer, Greyhound Lines.

“Our goal is to provide our passengers with affordable fares and stress-free transportation as they return to normal travel, especially around the holidays.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Canadian passengers looking to book their travel with Greyhound can do so with a new, dedicated site that provides schedules and all the information they will need.

United States travellers can book online or through the Greyhound app.

For those planning on making the trip north, Canada is currently requiring all visitors to be fully vaccinated and have a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours before arrival at the border.

Lastly, travellers must register with ArriveCAN online or through the app to provide mandatory travel information.