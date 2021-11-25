airBaltic launches codeshare deal with Emirates

Emirates and airBaltic have launched a codeshare deal that will open new, seamless travel opportunities.

Customers of the Latvian carrier will benefit from convenient access to Emirates’ worldwide network via its hub in Dubai.

At the same time, Emirates’ passengers will have more possibilities to travel to the Baltic sea region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “Emirates is a truly global connectivity provider, and we are excited to start a new partnership alongside direct flights between Riga and Dubai which we commenced in September.

“The new partnership will enable our passengers to reach new exciting destinations in Asia, Australia and beyond.”

airBaltic performs all of its flights with Airbus A220-300 jets, offering affordable and flexible economy class tickets as well as a full business class service

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ chief commercial officer, added: “We’re very pleased to announce a new partnership with airBaltic, the leading airline in the Baltics, which enables us to offer customers even more travel choices and connectivity in the Baltic region.

“It will also open up Emirates’ exciting network of global destinations to more travellers from the Baltics.”