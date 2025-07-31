Greater Fort Lauderdale is Sizzling with New Restaurants, Reimagined Resorts and Buzzing Entertainme

From new bites and buzzing nightlife to unforgettable experiences and fresh places to stay, Greater Fort Lauderdale has something for locals and visitors alike to dive into this summer. Visit Lauderdale, the official destination marketing organization for Greater Fort Lauderdale, is excited to unveil what’s new across the destination.

A Taste of What’s New

Ukiah Japanese Smokehouse, the newest addition to Fort Lauderdale’s Riverwalk, delivers a bold fusion of Texas-style barbecue and Japanese flavors. Its Texas-built Backwoods Smoker turns out 12-hour smoked brisket, pastrami short ribs, half-chickens, and sausage topped with flame-roasted kimchi and yuzu pickles. The menu highlights Japanese street food favorites, from beech mushroom tempura with “Tokyo ranch” and Fuji apple-glazed pork belly. At Sakana Nikkei, bold Peruvian flavors meets the delicate precision of Japanese cuisine in a masterful blend. The restaurant’s ambiance mirrors its menu, combining both cultures through its thoughtfully curated space.

Set in a beautifully restored 1920s church, Jay’s Steakhouse is a modern steakhouse that blends elevated dining with vibrant entertainment. Guests can expect tableside prime rib trolleys, bold contemporary design, and a chef-led tasting menu that reimagines global classics, bringing cosmopolitan flair to traditional steakhouse dining.

D’s Sports Bar is an upscale sports bar offering a sophisticated twist to the classic game-day fare. Located within the Michelin-recognized Daniel’s, A Florida Steakhouse, the menu features standout dishes like the Daniel’s double patty smash burger, crispy hog fish sandwich, and Wagyu Denver steak frites. With premium drinks, dynamic entertainment, and a focus on locally sourced ingredients, D’s elevates the traditional sports bar experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Fort Lauderdale’s dessert scene just got even sweeter. Parlor Doughnuts has opened in Flagler Village, bringing a fresh spin on a beloved staple to Greater Fort Lauderdale. Known for its signature layered, flaky doughnuts, the doughnut shop offers a wide range of creative flavors from maple bacon and churro to keto and vegan-friendly options.

Reimagined Stays

Beach House Fort Lauderdale, a Hilton Resort, recently unveiled a transformative and elegant renovation. Nestled along Fort Lauderdale Beach, the reimagined resort introduced a refreshed and elevated guest experience with modern coastal finishes that reflect the Floridian coast. Whether catching flights or cruises, the newly renovated Embassy Suites by Hilton Fort Lauderdale 17th Street invites guests to enjoy a city-centric escape with a tropical touch. The all-suite hotel features a fresh design and introduces its rebranded dining destination, TASTE Restaurant & Bar, serving a coastal-inspired menu in a relaxed setting.

Elevated Evenings

Seventeen floors above 17th Street, the newly reopened Pier Top at Pier Sixty-Six invites guests to take in 360 degree views from one of Fort Lauderdale’s most iconic landmarks. Officially recognized as a historic site, this sky-high destination offers Champagne, oysters and caviar, perfectly paired with elevated bites and an innovative cocktail experience.

HIŶDE in Lauderhill isn’t just a bar, but an oasis of artistic thrills. Guests can enjoy elevated bites and a comprehensive cocktail menu while relishing in the sweet yet sleek notes of live jazz music, performed by seasoned entertainers. For a speakeasy vibe in an intimate setting, Swizzle Rum Bar & Drinkery serves up sophisticated craft cocktails with a selection of more than 150 rums.

New Entertainment and Experiences

The Fort, the world’s first dedicated professional pickleball stadium, transforms South Florida’s sports scene with 43 tournament-quality courts. Guests can dive into competitive play, take part in clinics or private lessons, sip on craft beverages, and enjoy made-from-scratch meals. Whether a seasoned pro or a first-time player, The Fort offers the perfect blend of sport and social connection.

For a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience, the Museum of Discovery & Science is bringing learning to life with the debut of the HoloTheater, the first of its kind on the East Coast. Launching with Dinosaur Discoveries: A Holographic Adventure this summer, visitors can come face-to-face with life-size dinosaurs and explore the prehistoric past through dynamic, three-dimensional holographic technology.

Find inspiration for your next trip at visitlauderdale.com and follow @VisitLauderdale on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.