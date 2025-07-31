Silent Dance Meditation Comes to nhow London

Shoreditch’s nhow London hotel, known for its cutting-edge design and creative spirit, is hosting a silent dance meditation on Friday 19 September to help busy Londoners find their inner joy.

Titled ‘Dance nhow by THIS IS EDEN’, the event will deliver a blend of mindful meditation and high-energy dance. Led by Kim de Vries, founder of THIS IS EDEN, guests wear wireless headsets to fully immerse themselves in a sound-rich experience of big beats and electronica that soundtracks a series of science-based meditative practices, movement and breathwork that helps to reduce stress by stimulating endorphin release, encourages emotional expression and leaves participants feeling energised, light and full of life.

With tickets priced at €20 and available to book at https://www.nhow-hotels.com/en/dance-nhow the event kicks off with a DJ, glitter and ginger shots on arrival, and is followed by a complimentary glass of prosecco afterwards.

For those wishing to deepen their experience, nhow London offers a mindful yet energising escape, with rooms from £224 per night available between 19-21 September 2025. The hotel’s ‘London-reloaded’ design features a Big Ben rocket in the lobby, neon accents, bold patterns and bedrooms with Notting Hill-style doors, graffiti of past monarchs, bowler-hat lampshades and Union Jack rugs. Guests can also explore local galleries, markets and parks at their own pace on complimentary Brompton bikes. It’s an ideal way to unwind, recharge and see the city from a fresh perspective.

The event at nhow London is one of a series of meditative silent discos taking place at nhow hotels across Europe. For full details visit https://www.nhow-hotels.com/en/dance-nhow

