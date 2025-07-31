Six Escapes for Summer - With Discounted Family Adventures from Explore

With the school holidays fast approaching, it’s not too late to plan a family adventure over the summer break. Explore Worldwide offers a range of small group tours for adventure lovers and their mini-mes – from spotting the Big 5 in South Africa to cookery lessons at a Vietnamese homestay – that are perfect for children aged seven and up.

Even better, the specialist travel operator is currently offering discounted prices on a selection of its most popular family tours. We’ve picked six - one for every week of the summer break - starting in August



Discover Vietnam

Date: 3 August 2025 (11 days)

Price: £1155pp (was £1305) – excluding flights

Gather the family for an introduction to Vietnam, travelling from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City. Kayak around the island cliffs of Halong Bay, master Kinh Van martial arts and cook up a fragrant Vietnamese meal during a homestay on the Mekong Delta. Traverse the country sleeping aboard an overnight train and riding a traditional junk boat.

South Africa’s Garden Route and Safari

Date: 10 August 2025 (10 days)

Price: £1965pp (was £2115) – excluding flights

From the top of Table Mountain to the coast of the Indian Ocean, explore the best of South Africa’s Garden Route on this family adventure. Experience the thrill of safari, try your hand at river rafting and caving, and spot whales along the beautiful coast. Along the way, get closer to nature, camping at rustic lodges and in cabins surrounded by South Africa’s stunning wildlife.

Madeira Adventure

Date: 16 August 2025 (8 days)

Price: £1375pp (was £1495) – excluding flights

Discover the ultimate family adventure on the volcanic island of Madeira. From stand-up paddle boarding sessions to an unforgettable catamaran trip to see whales and dolphins up close, there’s plenty to entertain and delight. Dive into the local culture with opportunities to taste Madeiran specialties and embark on a jeep safari to explore the island’s dramatic landscapes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Safari Tour in South Africa and Swaziland

Date: 17 August 2025 (13 Days)

Price: £1645 (was £1795) – excluding flights

Spot the Big 5 on multiple game drives, both in vehicles and on foot, before falling to sleep to the sound of the bush at rustic camps and lodges. And when you’re not immersed in the country’s great wild side? Get closer to the local culture - old and new - with trips to a traditional Zulu village and into the kingdom of Eswatini.