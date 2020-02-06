Osuna to lead Meliá Koh Samui in Thailand

A seasoned professional with two decades of luxury hospitality experience across Europe, North America and Asia has been appointed to the helm of the new nautical-themed beachfront resort Meliá Koh Samui.

Spanish-born Ernesto Osuna has taken charge of the opening of the 159-room and 31-suite luxury resort overlooking Choeng Mon Beach, on Koh Samui’s north-eastern coastline in the Gulf of Thailand.

Osuna has worked for Meliá Hotels International for seven years and was previously a cluster general manager for two Meliá properties in Zhengzhou, China; Gran Melia Zhengzhou and INNSIDE Zhengzhou.

He also oversaw the 2015 opening of Meliá Danang in Vietnam after he was the general manager of Meliá Buenavista in Cuba.

Osuna began his hospitality career at the Ritz Hotel in Madrid in 1997 as a room service operator, waiter and then restaurant supervisor.

He swiftly rose through the ranks and was appointed to hotel manager and general manager positions at numerous five-star resorts under the likes of Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Westin Hotels & Resorts and the Excellence Collection.

Meliá Koh Samui celebrated its grand opening on January 10th.

“Ernesto has been with Meliá Hotels International for seven years and has been a general manager at hotels and resorts in six different countries,” said Bernardo Cabot, senior vice president, Asia Pacific, Meliá Hotels International.

“His considerable knowledge of our brand, his rich and diversified experience around the globe and his profound success in opening luxury and business hotels undoubtedly make him the best person to oversee the launch of Meliá Koh Samui, our first Meliá Hotels International property in Thailand.”