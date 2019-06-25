Newt in Somerset prepares for August opening

Bookings are now open for the Newt in Somerset hotel and spa, with the property set to open at the end of August.

Set within Hadspen House and its stable yard, the hotel includes a world-class spa with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, bar, restaurants and 23 bedrooms.

Hadspen House captures the essence of a Georgian country home.

Its bucolic setting inspires a garden-led menu in the restaurant, and garden-scented treatments in the spa.

Guests are encouraged to embrace country living and explore the estate, while enjoying home comforts and superb service.

For the exclusive use of hotel residents, the spa offers international treatments with an English country feel.

Treatments include an authentic hammam and mud therapy in a private couples’ chamber, while facilities include the pool, halotherapy room and a wild pool.

The Newt in Somerset is a working country estate located between Bruton and Castle Cary.

It incorporates a garden visitor attraction with cultivated gardens, ancient woodland, orchards, cyder cellar, restaurants and farm shops, which are now open to the public.

Celebrating all things Somerset, there is a focus on locality and sustainability.

Everything stems from a deep respect for the land, its animals and its environment, as well as a passion for horticulture and agriculture.

Hadspen House is a Grade II-listed building.

The original farmer’s house was built between 1687-1690, while garden plans were conceived in 1691.

A lawyer named Henry Hobhouse II purchased Hadspen House in 1785.

He gave the main house, with its façade of local limestone, its current Georgian appearance.

Over the next two centuries his successors remodelled the grounds, creating more naturalistic parkland.

The property remained in the Hobhouse family until 2013.

Throughout the hotel and gardens, the past is brought to life or reimagined by offsetting heritage elements with contemporary design, styling and architecture.

Some structures, like the parabola and main house, are original and still intact after centuries.

Other buildings, such as the threshing barn and spa, are based on traditional agricultural structures; while spaces such as the glass-walled Garden Café are of modern design, aiming to fit organically within the landscape.

In the hotel, elegant main house rooms have been updated with a fresh, playful aesthetic.

The stable yard’s original horse yard buildings have been transformed into sophisticated and versatile accommodation, while retaining their original characteristics.

There are 23 bedrooms across the main house and its stable yard, each varying in design.

Hadspen House has 13 bedrooms while the yard has ten bedrooms – four of which include kitchen facilities.