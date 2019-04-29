Grand Resort Bad Ragaz welcomes Grand Hotel Quellenhof reopening

Grand Resort Bad Ragaz has welcomed the reopening of Grand Hotel Quellenhof following an extensive refurbishment costing over £35 million pounds.

After a five-month renovation and just in time for the hotel’s 150th anniversary, the transformation of this Grande Dame is now complete.

While maintaining the property’s history and grandeur, the five-star hotel has proudly entered a new era, offering new innovative restaurants and bars, ultra-luxurious accommodation and head-turning interior design throughout.

As part of the renovation, Grand Resort Bad Ragaz has unveiled two new restaurants – Memories and verve by sven – both headed up by award-winning and previously Michelin-star chef Sven Wassmer.

The ground floor of Grand Hotel Quellenhof is the heart of the hotel and verve by sven blends harmoniously into the property’s public areas with an impressive destination bar and sleek glass wine cellar making the focal point of the lobby.

Guests can also come together around the open fireplace which is illuminated by hundreds of Swarovski crystals and boasts plush and comfortable seating to relax and unwind in.

Interior designer Claudio Carbone has centred the redesign around the hotel’s connection to the town’s thermal waters which were discovered in Bad Ragaz’s Tamina Gorge 777 years ago.

Carbone has erected three thermal water fountains throughout the property which will offer a continuous flow of fresh thermal water for guests to enjoy and consume at will.

The largest and perhaps most impressive homage to the thermal waters is the 16-metre-high chandelier which hangs in the lobby’s grand staircase and presides over all four floors.

Each glass fragment of the 2,5000-piece chandelier has been handmade by Czech glassblowers and is reminiscent of a flowing waterfall.

Those wanting to enjoy ultimate exclusivity can now book the new King Suite – an oasis in Grand Hotel Quellenhof boasting features such as walnut and marble flooring, hand-blown crystal chandeliers and furniture designed and crafted exclusively for the suite.

With a private fitness and spa area the King Suite offers unparalleled privacy.

Guests wanting to go all out can extend the King Suite into the King Floor, transforming the space into a 600 square metre, seven-bedroom hideaway – luxury at the highest level.

After 150 years of welcoming countless statesmen, celebrities and royal family members, Grand Hotel Quellenhof’s refurbishment ensures the wellness destination continues to be the crowning glory of the Swiss luxury hotel industry.

Speaking of the changes, Patrick Vogler, chief executive of Grand Resort Bad Ragaz, said: “We had a vision to bring our hotel into a new era of luxury hospitality, and we have succeeded.”



Grand Resort Bad Ragaz consists of two five-star establishments, the Grand Hotel Quellenhof & Spa Suites and the Grand Hotel Hof Ragaz, as well as the historic Palais Bad Ragaz.