Park Inn by Radisson Wismar to open this autumn

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of the new Park Inn by Radisson Wismar, in northern Germany, with the property set to open in quarter three of the year.

The historic city of Wismar boasts one of Germany’s best-preserved medieval town centres, while the old city district from the golden age of the Hanseatic League has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2002.

Following the lead of the Radisson Blu and Park Inn by Radisson hotels in Lübeck and the Radisson Blu Hotel, Rostock, this new property in Wismar will be the fourth hotel to be operated by the Radisson Hotel Group on the German Baltic coast.

As a destination, Wismar attracts more than 2.4 million visitors every year.

The city is especially popular for its location on the Baltic Sea and its sights dating back to the Hanseatic era.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elie Younes, chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Germany is a key focus market.

“We are pleased to be taking part in this project with MV Werften and thank them for their trust to bring a new Park Inn by Radisson to Wismar.

“We look forward to creating an exciting new property that delivers value to all key stakeholders.”

The shipyard group’s three sites in Wismar, Rostock and Stralsund in the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern belong to the largest, most modern and most efficient shipbuilding facilities in Europe.

A staff of around 3,000 currently work on the design and production of the luxury Endeavor Class polar expedition yachts and the Global Class cruise ships.

The latter will be, with a capacity of up to 9,500 passengers, the largest cruise ships ever built in Germany.

The Park Inn by Radisson Wismar will feature 98 guestrooms, all of which are actually being created at the city’s shipyard.

The unique ship cabin design for the rooms will reflect the rich history of Wismar and provide guests with the ideal way to immerse themselves in the city’s culture.

Situated in Alter Holzhafen, the hotel will boast an ideal location on Wismar’s historic harbour.

Alongside views across the port, the hotel will offer easy access to the city’s historic centre and its artfully restored buildings.

The Park Inn by Radisson Wismar will be operated through a franchise agreement with Radisson Hospitality.