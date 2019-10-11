Jaschke appointed chief quality officer at Kempinski

Kempinski Hotels has promoted Benedikt Jaschke to the role of chief quality officer.

He will also take a seat as a member of the management board.

In his former role as Vice president operational strategy and quality management, Jaschke successfully implemented a new level of standards and quality measurement tools at Kempinski.

In his new role he will continue to lead globally the operational strategy and quality management.

In addition, supporting the stringent growth strategy of the company, he will set the foundation for the newly established food and beverage division.

ADVERTISEMENT

His role will be to fortify and take the lead of the brand’s strategy by focusing on the positioning of Kempinski as a creative culinary brand and developing invigorating, cutting-edge innovative food and beverage concepts.

In line with the company strategy he will be responsible to launch a sustainability program in the first half of next year putting the ecological footprint at the core of the Kempinski business model, from the construction or renovation phase up to the daily operation of hotels around the globe.

Concomitantly he will develop a complete set of green and sustainable innovative standards as well as social responsibility initiatives.

A true luxury hotelier at heart with 25 years of experience, Jaschke brings to his new role an immense experience and profound understanding as a hotelier who gained expertise in landmark hotels in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

After joining Kempinski in 2015 as hotel manager of Hotel Adlon Kempinski Berlin, he was the opening general manager of the San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice in Italy, before joining the corporate Kempinski office in Geneva.