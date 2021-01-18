Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel opens in Saudi Arabia

Hyatt Hotels has welcomed the opening of Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel & Residences in Saudi Arabia, the first Grand Hyatt hotel in the country.

The 368-room luxury hotel including 54 residential units is situated in the commercial and retail heart of Al Khobar with a connecting bridge to Al Rashid Mall.

Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences is the sixth Hyatt-branded hotel in Saudi Arabia, and the fifth hotel under the Grand Hyatt brand in the Middle East.

Reflecting a bold and vibrant design, the hotel offers an ideal destination for both business and leisure guests to celebrate moments that matter, both big and small.

“We are thrilled to open the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Saudi Arabia, and we look forward to welcoming guests seeking magnificent moments from this iconic destination,” said Nizar Weshah, general manager at Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences.

“Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences celebrates these moments and exceeds guest expectations by delivering iconic cuisine, breath-taking design and unparalleled service.”

The hotel will open in phases, beginning today with 120 guestrooms and 20 residences.

Highlights of this first phase include the opening of the all-day dining facilities, the lobby lounge, banquet halls, fitness centre and spa.

The remaining guestrooms as well as the restaurants Rosalie and Sakana House are expected to open in a second phase in February.

The third and final phase will see the opening of the remaining residences, slated for March.