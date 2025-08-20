Amtrak’s new Mardi Gras Service Now Boarding for Coastal Mississippi

Coastal Mississippi Tourism, the Destination Marketing Organization for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson Counties on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, is officially welcoming travelers aboard the new Amtrak Mardi Gras Service. The first trains departed New Orleans and Mobile this morning bound for stops in Bay St. Louis, Gulfport, Biloxi, and Pascagoula, with twice-daily round-trip service.

“After nearly two decades, passenger rail is returning to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, opening the door for visitors from neighboring states and around the world to discover our region in an entirely new way,” said Judy Young, CEO of Coastal Mississippi Tourism. “The Mardi Gras Service creates a seamless connection for international travelers arriving in New Orleans or Mobile to explore the beauty, charm, and hospitality of our coast by rail. This long-awaited milestone is not only a win for our residents and returning guests, but also a transformative step for our tourism industry and the future of our region.”

Coastal Mississippi, renowned for its warm hospitality, stunning beaches, world-class gaming, rich cultural attractions, and exceptional culinary scene, is poised to showcase one-of-a-kind experiences for travelers coming from New Orleans to Mobile and beyond.

“Every year, Mississippians attracts visitors from around the world, but most of our guests come from nearby states. The Mardi Gras Service will help us welcome even more of our neighbors. This long-awaited rail line will increase tourism, boost interstate commerce, and further develop the potential of our coastal economy,” said U.S. Senator Roger F. Wicker, whose leadership helped spearhead efforts for the return of passenger train travel to the region over the last two decades.

The timely launch means more options for travelers to access several of the region’s biggest festivals, concerts, and special events, including Coastal Mississippi’s Annual Cruisin’ the Coast, Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival, and more. Experiencing Coastal Mississippi has now become more accessible than ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, including on how to book your tickets and plan your stay, please visit the Coastal Mississippi website.