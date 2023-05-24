Global policy leaders gather to share changing perspectives

The pandemic has led to new ways of thinking, working and operating business events, yet “anybody who thinks they have the picture of change, are probably wrong – very different things are happening in different parts of the world,” said Professor Greg Clark CBE, Global Urbanist and leading advisor on cities and businesses at yesterday’s Policy Forum.

Part of IMEX Frankfurt, the Forum brought together 19 policymakers from 11 countries, plus destination representatives, business events association executives, and thought-leaders from 30-plus countries.

The Forum, held at the Frankfurt Marriott Hotel, aims to create a roadmap that benefits and unites both policy makers and industry leaders; to help set the agenda for future high-level conversations and in-depth research and to help build better partnerships and understanding of the value, relevance and impact of business events.

“Digital adoption and greater awareness around sustainability were silver linings post-pandemic. London needs more people than ever before, but the fundamental strengths of the city and the UK remain intact and unchanged,” explained one of the panel speakers, the Deputy Mayor of London for Business, Rajesh Agrawal.

The IMEX Policy Forum is organised in collaboration with City Destinations Alliance (City DNA), the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), the International Association of Convention Centres (AIPC), Meetings Mean Business Coalition, Destinations International, the Iceberg and German Convention Bureau, under the auspices of the Joint Meetings Industry Council (JMIC) and Events Industry Council (EIC).

