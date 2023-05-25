Springtime activities to enjoy in West Hollywood

Proudly known as the most walkable city in California, there are many ways to enjoy West Hollywood in the springtime. From outdoor activities to alfresco dining, here are some of the best ways to enjoy the fresh spring air in West Hollywood.

Spend the afternoon at a park

West Hollywood is dotted with green spaces, perfect for a relaxing afternoon in the fresh spring air. From small neighbourhood parks, to large sprawling green lawns, there are a variety of options for travellers to choose from, with many providing dedicated areas for a picnic. For families with children, Plummer Park is a great option with its large children’s play area and various exercise spaces, there’s plenty of activity to spend the day. Those looking for a more active day out can check out West Hollywood Park which features fitness equipment, tennis and basketball courts, as well as a running track. West Hollywood Park is also dog-friendly with two dog parks on site, so visitors can expect to see furry friends running around freely. For a quieter and more secluded experience, check out the quaint King’s Road Park, located within walking distance to the Sunset Strip hotels.

Join a Bikes and Hikes Tour around West Hollywood

With the fresh spring breeze blowing, join a Bikes and Hikes Tour and explore West Hollywood and its surroundings. Ranging between 2.5 hours to 5 hours, all itineraries begin in West Hollywood. Visitors can enjoy either a biking tour or a hiking tour, both of which cover all the must-see attractions in the area, including popular filming locations and movie studios. Tours are public, however guests who are travelling in groups have the option of making the tour private with a group fee of £141. Pre-booking is required.



Take a stroll through history

Recognised as the most walkable city in California, spring is a great time to take advantage of that and head on a walk through West Hollywood’s architectural golden era. Look back into a time when West Hollywood was the centre of lavish apartment living for Hollywood stars, writers, and the men and women of high society, where architects designed unique and beautiful homes. Identified by the West Hollywood Preservation Alliance, many of these masterpieces still stand today, all within close proximity of each other, making for an inspiring day’s stroll. See here for the full list of must-see locations along the way.

Al fresco Dining

Outdoor dining is West Hollywood’s favourite pastime. With a plethora of inviting patios to choose from, visitors will be spoilt for choice in their search for the perfect al fresco dining experience. Sitting on the corner of Melrose Avenue and Robertson Boulevard, Cecconi’s outdoor terrace is the ideal spot for celebrity spotting in West Hollywood. Serving up handmade pasta and fresh seafood dishes, this Italian restaurant is definitely a must-try. For some vegan Mexican fare, head to Gracia Madre, proudly known among vegans and non-vegans alike as one of LA’s most delicious vegan restaurants. Their indoor restaurant blends seamlessly into their outdoor patio, featuring a sophisticated yet rustic ambience, perfect for a chilled day out.

