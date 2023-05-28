Hyatt Announces Expansion of Brand Footprint in Europe

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with SIC Hospitality GmbH for Kennedy 89, a luxury hotel currently under development. Set to open within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand later this year, the 181-room luxury hotel will be tailored for discerning travellers who appreciate sophistication, comfort, and a sense of history, while marking the brand’s first hotel in Frankfurt. The announcement is part of Hyatt’s ambitious plans to grow its luxury brands in key-growth markets across Europe in the places where guests, World of Hyatt members and customers want to travel.

The luxury hotel will be set in Frankfurt’s elegant and serene Sachsenhausen district, neighbouring consulates and nineteenth century residential buildings, within walking distance to the city’s historical centre. All 181 guestrooms, 68 of which will be suites, will feature private balconies, many of them boasting unique views across the Frankfurt skyline. The rooms will also feature seamlessly integrated kitchenettes, introducing added comfort for guests looking to enjoy extended stays.

The hotel name is inspired by its location on Kennedy Allee, a street name paying homage to the legacy of John F. Kennedy, the 35th president of the United Sates, and his well-documented stay in Frankfurt in 1963. The property will be located at the intersection of Kennedy Allee and Stresemann Allee, less than five minutes from the lush green banks of the river Main and its countless prestigious museums and exhibitions. With picturesque cobble stone streets and charming squares in the immediate surroundings, the hotel is just a 10-minute car ride away from Frankfurt International Airport, the city’s main station as well as Deutsche Bank Park sports stadium and the Frankfurt trade fairgrounds.

“With Frankfurt being one of the world’s leading financial centres, we are delighted to announce plans for the first hotel in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in the city with this one-of-a-kind property, marking an important milestone in our impressive luxury brand growth in Europe,” said Felicity Black-Roberts, vice president, development for Europe and North Africa, Hyatt. “The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand celebrates the individuality of each property and the rich stories within to provide guests story-worthy experiences. We are honoured to collaborate with SIC Hospitality GmbH on this project to bring their distinct vision to life in such a key destination that is sure to attract global travelers and locals alike.”

The hotel will feature a ground floor destination restaurant with street-level entrances and extensive outdoor seating, as well as offer guests and locals stylish, standalone bars on the first floor and the rooftop, the latter equipped with a memorable skyline view. Hotel guests will also be able to take advantage of an on-site gym and extensive underground parking. The event space will host the property’s elegant lounge with its outstanding bar, brightly lit by floor-to-ceiling windows and surrounded by nearly 1,400 square feet (130 square metres) of banqueting space with meeting rooms for high-end gatherings and bespoke experiences.

To emphasize its prestigious corner position at Kennedy Allee number 89, the striking curved façade of the new-build property – conceived by Eike Becker, one of Germany’s most renowned architectural firms – will reflect the river Main’s flow. The hotel’s spectacular geometric design and cubic-inspired approach will be complemented by high-end interiors designed by Studio Lux Berlín, which give a gentle nod to the design style of the 1960s.

“In designing our new property, we were keen to cater to the evolving demands of today’s modern traveler whilst capitalizing on both Frankfurt’s strong banking reputation and Hyatt’s world-class hospitality,” said Benjamin Blackman, Managing Director of SIC Hospitality GmbH. “Combining luxury service with the added flexibility of long-stay comfort, we are confident that Kennedy 89 will be perfectly positioned to help visitors of this vibrant city enjoy an elevated, comfort-rich experience, whether they are in town for a short break or doing business over an extended period, and believe it will be a strong addition to Hyatt’s dynamic brand portfolio.”

For more information about the independent hotels in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, please visit: unboundcollection.hyatt.com.

Kennedy 89 will mark the second Hyatt-branded hotel in Frankfurt, joining Hyatt Place Frankfurt Airport. The hotel will also mark the second hotel in Germany under The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, joining The Wellem in Dusseldorf.