Global Business Travel Association moves convention to November

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) has shifted the dates of its annual convention to November 17th-19th.

The event, which had been due to take place in July, will take place in Orlando, Florida.

The decision to change the dates was made after taking into consideration feedback from members, exhibitors and sponsors and in recognition of the current status of the Covid-19 pandemic and the global travel sector.

This event will seek to provide attendees first-hand experience on how to travel post-Covid that they can bring back to their respective organisations, plus insights around the future of work and what travel and mobility will encompass coming out of the pandemic.

Programming will include new and different ways to learn together and opportunities to share best practices, educate and be educated, cultivate new opportunities and solve looming challenges to help the industry recover and rebound.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ensuring this year’s convention - our first large-scale meeting since 2019 - is a valuable experience for all attendees is a top priority, and we are ‘upping our game’ to provide practical and strategic tools to help attendees get business done in the new, post-pandemic normal,” said GBTA chief executive, Suzanne Neufang.

“This shift allows us to better accommodate all our members, especially those traveling from outside the United States, and to send the important message that global business travel can be accomplished safely, as vaccination programs gather momentum and as Covid-19 testing becomes easier and less costly.”

A special virtual event with valuable content is being planned for July 20th and is expected to include a mid-year association update and business meeting, valuable education sessions and the announcement of the election results of the new Board members.

Further details on these sessions will be released soon.