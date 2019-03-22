Garuda Indonesia tops OAG punctuality tables

The results of the annual OAG Punctuality League have been revealed, with Garuda Indonesia takes the top spot globally and regionally.

The airline recorded an on-time performance 95 per cent for 2019.

Aeroflot finished as the most punctual mega airline in Europe and second-most punctual mega in the world.

The Russian flag-carrier recorded an on-time performance of 86.3 per cent.

Six United States-based carriers ranked among the most punctual mega airlines in the world, including Delta Air Lines (four), Alaska Airlines (six), Southwest Airlines (eight), American Airlines (nine), United Airlines (13) and JetBlue (16).

Copa Airlines (with an on-time performance of 92 per cent) and LATAM Airlines Group (86.4 per cent) were the second and fifth most punctual airlines in the world.

British Airways’ hub London Heathrow (on-time performance of 75.2 per cent) ranked 13th among mega airports - a notable accomplishment for the world’s most internationally connected airport.

See the full listings here.