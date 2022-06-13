OAG Airline Frequency and Capacity Trend Statistics

Each month OAG produces an Airline Frequency and Capacity Trend Statistics Report, flight data included is sourced via Schedules Analyzer; a cutting-edge platform for airline schedule analysis. The report contains key facts and figures including Seats by Region, Top 20 Country Pairs, Top 20 Airlines, and Top 20 Airports, plus additional information regarding the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the recovery of the travel industry. The data below is for the month of June 2022.

This month, global capacity is expected to reach 423.3m, just 14.2% behind June 2019

This represents a continued steady increase month on month, with capacity now 6.7% higher than in May 2022, which equates to an increase of 26 million seats.

This is largely being driven by capacity in North East Asia (primarily China) where there is a gradual reopening after ongoing lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities.

Europe continues to see strong growth this month and Western Europe in particular is just 11.7% behind 2019.

There are still just 4 regions which have seen capacity exceed 2019 levels - Central/Western Africa, Central Asia, Central America and Upper South America.