A new mega bridge, part of the Pingtang-Luodian Expressway, has opened in Guizhou province, south-west China.

Both the Ziyun-Wangmo and Pingtang-Luodian expressways opened to traffic earlier, reducing travel time between Ziyun and Wangmo to 50 minutes and that between Pingtang and Luodian to an hour.

The two expressways are expected to help boost tourism and improve the lives of local residents.

Image: Tao Liang/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images