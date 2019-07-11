Gaehler to lead Six Senses Uluwatu

Six Senses has announced the appointment of Michael Gaehler to the role of general manager of Six Senses Uluwatu.

Gaehler brings more than 33 years of experience within the high-end hospitality sector, having recently worked as general manager of the Oriental Residences Bangkok.

Prior to this, he worked at Regent Hotels & Resorts, managing the group’s hotels and resorts in Montenegro, Taiwan, China and Indonesia.

Gaehler began his hotel career as a chef in his hometown of Zurich, Switzerland after graduating from the Swiss Hotel Management School Belvoirpark.

He then transitioned to broader food and beverage roles at some of Europe’s leading boutique hotels including Villa il Tessoro in Tuscany, Hotel Le Vieux Manoir in Murten and Hotel Giardino in Ascona.

Gaehler’s extensive travels have allowed him to explore and understand many cultures and their food, enticing him to find the best local markets with the freshest produce.

His new role with Six Senses Uluwatu will give him the opportunity to add the colourful markets of Bali to his list together with the archipelago’s diverse cuisine.