citizenM unveils plans for latest London property

citizenM has announced the acquisition of a Victoria property for its fourth London hotel, opening in 2021.

The 226-room hotel will comprise basement and ground floor levels, with ten upper floors.

Construction will commence in May next year, following the demolition of the existing Denison House, which will begin in November.

The hotel will be built using citizenM’s innovative modular construction method.

Each of the rooms will be built and furnished one-by-one in an offsite factory and then moved to the site where they will be assembled to make up the hotel.

Prefabrication enables faster construction and easier quality control, and also guides the architectural aesthetic of all citizenM locations.

No matter how they’re assembled, citizenM buildings are recognisable in their surroundings for their identifiably square units, clean lines, and artwork on the facades.

citizenM’s hybrid hotels offer travellers luxury accommodation at affordable prices in hyper-busy urban centres.

This latest addition, situated in the heart of London, will be close to major London tourist attractions such as Buckingham Palace and Tate Britain, and offer great transport links within Greater London and Gatwick Airport – perfect for all mobile citizens.

Klaas van Lookeren Campagne, chief executive of citizenM hotels, said: “We are excited to have completed this transaction after securing planning consent in a prime location in Westminster.

“With three hotels already operating successfully in London, this new property will offer a fantastic addition to our existing portfolio and confirms our commitment to expand further in London’s most desirable neighbourhoods.”

The hotel’s interiors will be designed by citizenM’s Amsterdam-based partner Concrete, and will feature furniture from long-term collaborator Vitra.

The guest rooms will include citizenM’s famous XL king-sized beds, powerful rain showers and large flat screen TVs.

citizenM was advised by its retained agent in London, Kingly Partners.