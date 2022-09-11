Frontier Airlines Offers To Fly Grannies And Grandpas For Free

It’s time to round up all the grandmas and grandpas this fall, as family-focused ultra-low fare carrier Frontier Airlines is providing free flights to 100 grandparents through the Grandmas Fly Free promotion.

Despite the name of the promotion, the low-cost carrier assures that all grandparents can participate, as the promotion aligns with Grandparents’ Day. As a celebratory promotion, Frontier wants to remind families that fall is the season to travel, and cost shouldn’t stand in the way of grandparents catching that next soccer game or dance recital.

Entry for the Grandmas Fly Free promotion only requires passengers to nominate a grandparent, or whoever in the family is defined and deemed a grandparent, and share details on special moments spent together. Additional information, such as a photo, is not required but can still be shared to illustrate further the special moment entered for the promotion.

Frontier will then award 100 randomly selected grandparents with a $250 flight voucher, and the winners will be eligible to fly anytime between September and October. The flight voucher will be suitable for international and domestic travel, and the entry period for the promotion will end on Grandparents’ Day, September 11th.

The Grandmas Fly Free promotion seems adequately thoughtful, as it’s not every day that airlines host such promotional contests, especially for the elderly, further highlighting Frontier’s strong marketing strategy. Tyri Squyres, Vice President of Marketing for the low-cost carrier, emphasized:

“We’re proud of our strong commitment to families and our ability to bring them together affordably and conveniently thanks to our ‘Low Fares Done Right.’ This promotion is a fun reminder that fall is a great time to travel and experience some treasured family time.”