Biggest sports bar in the UK is opening in London for the 2022 Qatar World Cup

With capacity for 500 guests and full weather proofing, level two of the historic Tobacco Dock car park will be transformed into the ultimate fan zone for football lovers - becoming the UK’s biggest sports bar.

Enter through a players tunnel to find five humongous LED screens at five metres long each so you’ll be able to see every single World Cup game from every angle. There’ll also be live DJs, bars and hosts to keep you entertained during the matches.

Scott McVittie, Director of Skylight Bars, says: ‘We created London’s top outdoor viewing experience to cheer on the home team during the Euros, and we knew we wanted to offer something even more spectacular for the World Cup. The challenges of a November-December event meant finding a way to create a thrilling experience indoors. We’ve been working hard on Pitchside and not holding back on creating the UKs biggest sports bar.”

