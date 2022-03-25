Frontier Airlines builds Jamaica connections

Jamaica is preparing for the launch of new Frontier Airlines services from Denver, Colorado.

The carrier will launch up to three weekly services from the American city later in the year, it was confirmed earlier.

The deal to open the route was signed by Jamaica tourism minister, Edmund Bartlett, and Frontier chief executive, Barry Biffle, as the latter visits the Caribbean destination this week.

The pair met at Sandals Montego Bay.

Bartlett also presented Biffle with an autographed copy of a book he co-edited: ‘Tourism Resilience and Recovery for Global Sustainability and Development – Navigating Covid-19 and the Future.’

The minister worked on the title alongside the executive director of the Global Tourism Resilience & Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), Lloyd Waller.

Frontier, which has been rapidly expanding its Caribbean network amid the pandemic, is also adding Jamaica to its network out of Miami.

The low-cost carrier will kick off new non-stop flights to Kingston on May 5th.

The flights will operate year-round, with service three times per week.