French travel bookings to Morocco recovered swiftly after earthquake, reveals Digitrips

Digitrips, the owner of multi-product travel platform MisterFly, has found French travel bookings to Morocco recovered just three weeks after the Marrakesh-Safi earthquake, which struck the nation on 8th September this year.

On the week following the earthquake, bookings from France dropped by a staggering 70% compared to the previous week. However, Digitrips reports that by 27th September, travel bookings had rebounded to the levels observed shortly before the disaster, as well as in the same period last year.

“Regardless of the season, Morocco continuously ranks among our top five most popular destinations for French holidaymakers,” said Emilie Dumont, Managing Director of Digitrips. “Despite the profound impact the tragic events had on traveller confidence immediately after the earthquake, our data shows France’s unwavering enthusiasm for Moroccan getaways ultimately prevailed – with bookings swiftly bouncing back to regular levels in just 19 days.

“This is partly due to the commendable efforts of the Moroccan National Tourism Office (ONMT), which worked diligently to reassure the French market that Morocco remained a safe and welcoming destination for leisure travellers.”