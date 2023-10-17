Yonder Travel Insurance Launches New Partnership with battleface

Yonder Travel Insurance, a travel insurance comparison site, is thrilled to announce its partnership with battleface. Yonder customers will now be able to view, compare, and purchase highly innovative and customizable battleface plans in just minutes.

“This new partnership with battleface offers our users greater opportunity to find the right policy for their trip,” said Terry Boynton, president & co-founder at Yonder. “With additional benefits for exploration-based activities, the Explorer plan is a great fit for trips centered around nature. For travelers seeking hard-to-find add-ons like vacation rental damage, pet coverage, and cancel for any reason, the Discovery plan makes it easy to get the coverage you want.”

Yonder has experienced higher demand for cancellation and interruption only policies in the past few years. Partnering with battleface allows users to purchase a unique trip protection plan, called the Discovery Trip Protection plan. Travelers only concerned with losing their trip costs if they suddenly have to cancel or interrupt their trip can now purchase the coverage they need without all the extras they don’t.

“Today’s modern travelers want customization that is relevant to their actual needs when it comes to travel,” said Angela Shipman, Head of Partnerships, U.S. at battleface “They are looking for coverage that provides good value for money and addresses any potential risks without unnecessary extras. We’re excited to offer battleface products on comparison site Yonder in our continued drive to offer travelers products and services that perfectly fit their needs.”

