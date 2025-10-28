Fregate, Seychelles to reopen autumn 2026 after a complete transformation

The Seychelles paradise of Fregate is returning to the world stage of ultra-luxury hospitality in 2026. Known for its complete seclusion, spectacular natural beauty and pioneering conservation programs, this privately owned island is ready to unveil its new chapter. Following a complete reconstruction of the villas and estates, featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure and countless new facilities, the much-anticipated reopening is set to become one of the major events in the global luxury travel industry.

Fregate will comprise just 14 private pool villas and three expansive estates, each completely rebuilt and reimagined. The legendary Banyan Hill Estate will be relaunched as The Owner’s Estate, while the expanded Plantation House will become the vibrant heart of the island. It will feature an open kitchen, distillery, patisserie, cigar lounge, library, boutique, atelier shop, café, museum, interactive 4D room, conservation lab, kids’ club, tailor’s workshop, art gallery and the largest wine cellar in the Indian Ocean. Enhancements also include a world-class spa and wellness area, illuminated tennis and padel courts, and an expanded yacht club. Even the staff village has been rebuilt to a standard rarely seen anywhere in the world.

Fregate is also redefining its culinary philosophy: up to 80 percent of all ingredients are sourced directly from its own farm and through sustainable fishing. Extensive environmental initiatives include solar energy systems and smart recycling technologies.

For more than 50 years, the island has deliberately resisted commercialization. Covering 544 acres, roughly the size of Monaco, only 18 percent is developed, and that will remain unchanged. The highest point, Mont Signal (410 ft), now features a new Sunset Bar with breathtaking views of granite peaks, tropical rainforest, and the turquoise sea. Seven pristine beaches fringe the coastline, including Anse Victorin, repeatedly named among the world’s most beautiful. A maximum of 76 guests will be hosted by 211 staff, ensuring absolute privacy and exceptional service.

Fregate’s commitment remains unwavering: unparalleled privacy, world-class luxury and the protection of its extraordinary biodiversity. The island is home to more than 3,500 Aldabra giant tortoises and was key in saving the rare Seychelles magpie-robin from extinction—its population has grown from just 12 birds to nearly 500 across the archipelago, half of them here.

POOL VILLAS & ESTATES

The 14 secluded pool villas, nestled in tropical greenery, offer expansive decks and infinity pools, ensuring complete privacy. Three luxury estates add even more space and exclusivity. At the heart is The Owner’s Estate, a private peninsula with its own helipad, spa and cinema, staff quarters, pool, barbecue terraces, and a private marina entrance. Subtle smart technology, including Starlink connectivity, sound- and heat-resistant glazing, and recycled roofing—elevates both comfort and efficiency. Many residences include flexible additional rooms (e.g., for a nanny or private dinners) and can be interconnected, ideal for families and groups of friends.

CULINARY CONCEPT & PLANTATION HOUSE

Up to 80 percent of all ingredients come directly from the island’s ten-hectare farm and hydroponic gardens, as well as from sustainable fishing in the surrounding waters. Menus clearly indicate the origin of every product, and barcodes link directly to Abalobi’s catch documentation for full transparency.

At the heart of the island’s culinary world is the newly expanded Plantation House. It features an open kitchen and patisserie, its own rum and gin distillery, a cigar lounge, library, boutique, atelier shop, café, museum, interactive 4D room, conservation lab, kids’ club, tailor’s workshop, art gallery, and the largest wine cellar in the Indian Ocean.

Down at Anse Bambous, the new beach restaurant—framed by a two-tiered pool with an integrated slide and swim-up bar—serves light, refreshing dishes with stunning ocean views.

FROM SEA TO SKY: YACHT CLUB & SUNSET BAR

The expanded Yacht Club now also serves as an additional restaurant. During the day, it offers a relaxed self-service bar with homemade ice cream and a cake buffet; in the evening, it transforms into a grill station serving fresh specialties. A new Sunset Bar at Mont Signal completes the experience, offering an incomparable panoramic view over the island.

SUSTAINABILITY & CIRCULAR ECONOMY

Fregate follows a holistic approach to resource management. This includes island-wide recycling and composting systems, a desalination and refill infrastructure that eliminates single-use plastics, natural pest control, and large-scale solar energy with planned storage expansion. In the kitchens, food waste is closely monitored and reduced, between January and March 2025, the amount generated in the Host Restaurant dropped by more than 25 percent. All organic waste is fully composted and returned to the island’s gardens.

CONSERVATION & RESEARCH

The Fregate Island Foundation is dedicated to protecting and studying the island’s extraordinary flora and fauna. Its conservation successes include a thriving breeding program for Aldabra giant tortoises, safeguarding hundreds of nests of the critically endangered hawksbill sea turtle (October to January), and the successful recovery of the Seychelles magpie-robin. In partnership with Coralive, the island is also running a long-term coral restoration project involving comparative studies of mineral accretion technology and the use of intelligent monitoring buoys. Guests are invited to experience many of these initiatives up close.

SPORTS, ADVENTURE & WELLNESS

Fregate features a Yacht Club with a sheltered harbor and a PADI dive center, along with new floodlit tennis and padel courts. Guests can enjoy a wide range of activities including motorboats, catamarans, stand-up paddling, sailing, snorkeling, kayaking, fishing, and exploring outstanding nearby dive sites. A newly developed adventure zone offers a water playground, zip line, pump track, climbing wall, and a beach volleyball court. Guided night hikes and scenic trails over majestic granite ridges complete the experience.

After a day of sport or exploration, the new luxury spa offers a haven of relaxation with Watsu water therapy, floatation pools, ice baths, a snow room, sleep capsules, pressure chambers, beauty treatments, sauna, steam bath, five treatment rooms, a gym, and indoor and outdoor yoga and meditation areas.

DISCRETION & SECURITY

Discreet pathways and service routes with separate staff circulation, optional child locks on doors, and childproof pool systems ensure a sense of peace and security. The Castaway kids’ program and dedicated indoor/outdoor areas at Plantation House allow adults to enjoy dinner in complete relaxation.

Each villa is equipped with its own Starlink system, giving guests their personal, private Wi-Fi network independent of the resort. This guarantees discretion, data security, and digital privacy at all times.

THE BEACHES

Each of the island’s seven beaches has its own distinctive character. The picture-perfect Anse Victorin, frequently named one of the most beautiful beaches in the world offers unforgettable snorkeling just 15 meters from shore. Marina Beach is located right next to the Yacht Club and provides a sheltered setting, while the wild Grand Anse is famous for its spectacular sunsets. Anse Macquereau can even be reserved exclusively on request—adding yet another layer of privacy to the newly reopened luxury nature retreat of Fregate.

A DELIBERATE REJECTION OF COMMERCIALIZATION

While other resorts focus on scale and international branding, Fregate remains intentionally small and exclusive. Independently owned and operated for over 51 years, it deliberately avoids extensive development, even though there would be ample space to do so. The owning family is not driven by maximizing profit, but by a genuine commitment to preserving the island, its natural environment, and its decades-long legacy of conservation.

A COMPLETE REBUILD

Every element, from infrastructure, private pool villas, and estates to leisure and culinary facilities, has been rebuilt from the ground up with no expense spared. The only exceptions are the historic chapel and the old boathouse; both preserved as important anchors of the island’s identity.

A COMMITMENT TO THE TEAM

Fregate invests deeply and wholeheartedly in its employees. Every team member has their own private bedroom. Dedicated facilities include pools, gyms, a hair salon, basketball courts, cricket and football fields, a supermarket, kitchens, and a staff restaurant with bar. Guests are warmly welcome to dine alongside the team—an open, inclusive approach that attracts and retains top talent from around the world.

GETTING THERE

Guests can reach Fregate in just 15 minutes by helicopter from Mahé or in approximately 90 minutes by boat, weather permitting. A new arrival experience begins at the helipad on the island’s highest point, followed by a safari-style transfer through lush nature to each guest’s private hideaway. Three landing pads offer maximum flexibility.

www.fregate.com