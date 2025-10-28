Abingdon Software Group acquires 100% of dcs plus, a global leader in travel technology solutions

Abingdon Software Group, a UK-headquartered global software company, has announced the acquisition of 100% of dcs plus, one of the world’s leading providers of software solutions for the travel industry.

Founded in 2002, dcs plus has evolved into a global travel technology leader, offering an extensive suite of products that span booking and distribution systems, as well as mid- and back-office automation tools. Its platforms are used by travel companies in more than 60 countries across every continent and have attracted backing from venture capital firms Earlybird and Credo Ventures.

Through this acquisition, Abingdon Software Group strengthens its portfolio of mission-critical software by integrating a globally recognized technology firm with over two decades of expertise and a strong international footprint. The move will accelerate innovation, open new markets, and reinforce Abingdon’s role as a trusted technology partner in the global travel ecosystem.

“We are proud of the journey of dcs plus and the amazing team that has built, over the past 20 years, a global technology company born in Romania. Joining forces with Abingdon Software Group gives us the resources and strategic framework to accelerate our international growth and continue innovating in an industry undergoing deep transformation,” said Cristian Dinca, Founder and CEO of dcs plus.

“dcs plus is an outstanding example of a global SaaS company with a loyal client base and highly competitive products. We are excited to support the next phase of growth and help expand the brand’s global reach,” added Asheque Shams, CEO of Abingdon Software Group.

Backed by Abingdon, dcs plus will now accelerate the integration of AI across its platform, empowering travel agencies to reduce operating costs, unlock richer content, personalize offers at scale, and make faster, data-driven decisions.

The transaction marks a new chapter for dcs plus, further positioning Romania as a growing hub for global software innovation and a key player in the future of travel technology.