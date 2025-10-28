Introducing Elegia: The Independent AI Orchestrator for Hospitality

A new chapter in hospitality technology begins with the launch of Elegia, a pioneering consultancy and integrator positioning itself as the independent AI orchestrator for modern hoteliers. In an era where artificial intelligence has evolved from a novelty to an operational necessity, Elegia’s mission is both pragmatic and visionary: to design and implement bespoke, high-performance technology ecosystems that deliver measurable growth, efficiency, and foresight.

Unlike traditional vendors, Elegia neither sells software nor accepts commissions. Instead, it acts as an architect and orchestrator, cutting through the clutter of an overcrowded market to identify and integrate the best solutions tailored to each hotel’s DNA. Its independence ensures that recommendations serve only one purpose — the long-term success and resilience of the client.

Elegia’s philosophy stands on four core pillars: expertise, merging deep operational insight with advanced technological fluency; independence, ensuring unbiased strategy; agility, achieved through API-first integrations that free hotels from rigid legacy systems; and foresight, preparing hoteliers for the next wave of AI transformation.

At the helm are Simone Puorto and Alessio Re, two thought leaders at the intersection of hospitality and technology. Puorto, often described as a “digital bodhisattva,” is a techno-philosopher, author, and Head of Emerging Trends at Hospitality Net, known for organizing Polybius, the first hospitality conference held entirely in the metaverse. Re, founder of Klartika, is a data-driven strategist whose work in marketing technology and AI for hotels emphasizes precision, clarity, and cultural nuance.

“Hoteliers don’t need more software — they need direction,” said Puorto at the launch. “Our role is to ensure technology serves strategy, not the other way around.” Re added, “Data without orchestration is just noise. Elegia transforms complexity into confidence.”

With a network of over fifty vetted AI partners and a design ethos rooted in clarity and control, Elegia represents the next evolution in hospitality innovation — where human insight and artificial intelligence converge to create smarter, more connected, and future-ready hotels.

elegia.io